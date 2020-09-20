Ooni, Alaafin, others to lead Yoruba leaders to host 134th anniversary of Kiriji War

Eminent Yoruba leaders are getting set for the reawakening and restoration of Yoruba History and Culture between September 22 and 23 with the celebration of the 134th anniversary of the end of Kiriji War.

Leaders of thoughts that are gearing up for the event include the President-General of Yoruba World Congress (YWC), Professor Banji Akintoye, Afenifere Chieftain, Pa. Ayo Adebanjo, Pro-democracy crusader, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu (rtd), Chairman of Yoruba Council of Elders, Justice Ademola Bakare (Rtd), and renowned Professor, Adetoun Ogunseye among others.

On September, the event will hold at Okemesi in Ekiti State, and Imesi Ile, Osun State, where the war started and Igbajo, Osun State,…