Saturday heavy rain wreaks havoc in Ilorin

Saturday night downpour has reportedly wreaked havoc in almost all parts of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, leaving many families homeless.

Tribune Online gathered that the heavy rain, which lasted for more than three hours, has put the whole state capital in darkness as a result of many electricity poles that fell down.

Mostly affected areas are Okekere, Oju Ekun, Okelele among other areas in the Ilorin West local government area, while many communities in the four local governments in the Kwara Central senatorial district, such as Ilorin East, Ilorin South and Asa, were not left out.

It was gathered that rooftops of many houses in all the affected areas were destroyed, while many…