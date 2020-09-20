The scales are falling off our eyes!

“Die Religion…ist das Opium des Volkes” – Karl Marx

Interpreted, the above celebrated dictum of Karl Marx means “Religion is the opiate of the masses“ or “Religion is the opium of the people.” Drug abuse or drug addiction keeps its addicts stranded in a world of illusion, cast far away from reality; wasting its adherents incrementally and in instalments. Colonial Britain compelled its colonies in Asia to cultivate opiates; while sales from the drug helped to finance the colonial administration, its consumption helped to dull the edges of the colonised mental abilities so they could perpetually be kept in servitude. The colonised had to fight long, bitter battles to end…