Akeredolu inaugurates ultra-modern isolation centre

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed his administration commitment towards the payment of special COVID-19 allowance to health workers in the state, despite the lean purse of the state in the face of the pandemic.

Akeredolu gave this assurance during the inauguration of the Ultra-Modern Isolation Centre situated at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital Annex, Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state

The governor who commended the heroic efforts of health workers in tackling COVID-19, said the health workers have always been in the forefront in the fight against coronavirus in the state.

He said the state government has risen to…