CBN licences another merchant bank

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted Greenwich Trust Limited a Licence to operate as a merchant bank in the country. The entity is now to be known as Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited.

This license allows Greenwich Merchant Bank to upscale and offer such diverse services as corporate banking, investment banking, financial advisory services, securities dealing, treasury, wealth and asset management etc, making it possible to provide increased value to stakeholders beyond its previous scope.

Greenwich Trust Limited is Nigerian firm which offers a full spectrum of financial advisory services that cover financial/business restructuring and consolidation to meet our clients’…