How Nigeria can recover from COVID-19 ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has counselled that Nigeria must deploy technology and innovation to address emerging challenges as they will be crucial to the country’s recovery from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated this, on Monday, at the virtual conference of the Centre for Lion Gadgets & Technologies (University of Nigeria, Nsukka) themed “Technological Innovation for Holistic Sustainable Development.”

Speaking on the importance of technology and innovation in resolving society’s numerous problems, the Vice President said “we must creatively imagine and pioneer our way out,” adding, “we are in one of the worst health and economic crises in living…