Ife begins Olojo festival as Ooni enters 7-day seclusion

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Sunday moved into Ile Mole, Iremo Quarters, Ile-Ife, for seven-day seclusion as the ancient Olojo Festival kicks off in the city.

The monarch appeared in his usual white traditional attire laced with colourful ancient beads on his way out of the Ile Oodua Palace of Ife.

He told the newsmen that he will use the spiritual moment of seclusion as a point of contact with God Almighty towards the total eradication of the coronavirus as well as for peace and stability in the country.

Oba Ogunwusi explained that Olojo is a festival that connotes a strong indication of God’s creation and the day of the first dawn on earth.

“I am going into…