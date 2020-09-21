Kwara commences process to reopen schools

Against continued agitation by stakeholders for school reopening in Kwara State, the state government, on Monday, commenced modalities and strategic process to be used to open schools in the state.

Speaking at a training programme and meeting with education stakeholders in Ilorin, the state commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Hajiya Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, however, said that, “for us, it’s safety first.”

“This is one of the processes towards reopening of our institutions. After this training and meeting with stakeholders, we’ll visit all state-owned institutions and a few of private institutions and advancement centres just to ascertain and ensure that…