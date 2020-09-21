Lagos Assembly adopts recommendation on state lotteries, gaming Bill

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have adopted the report of a Bill for a Law to establish the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority Bill, 2020 from the Committee on Finance.

The Bill is to provide for the regulation and control of all gaming activities in the State.

It would be recalled that the Committee on Finance chaired by Hon Rotimi Olowo held a Public Hearing on Friday, August 14, 2020, in order to get inputs from necessary stakeholders and the public.

Hon Rotimi Olowo while presenting the report on Monday, stated that the Stakeholders at the Public Hearing made some of the following observations; that the relevant registered Association/Stakeholders’ and licensees…