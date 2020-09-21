NCDC confirms 97 new cases, total now 57,242

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 97 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57,242.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 20th of September 2020, 97 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 57242 cases have been confirmed, 48569 cases have been discharged and 1098 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 97 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (46), Kwara (12), Rivers (11), Adamawa (4), Niger (4), Ogun (4), Osun (4), Ekiti (3), Imo (3), Kaduna (3), Plateau (2), FCT (1),” the NCDC said.

See…