Nigeria recorded low cases, deaths, more recoveries last week

Last week, Nigeria recorded the lowest COVID-19(Coronavirus) infections in over six weeks, Tribune Online reports.

For three weeks, the weekly figure has been fluctuating. In the first week of September, the cases reduced, followed by a week of increase and another week of reduction.

Last week marked the 38th week of the pandemic in Nigeria. However, while a total of 968 new infections were recorded last week, Nigeria recorded 1,272 new cases in the previous week (September 6 – 12).

The low cases recorded last week are not connected to the number of samples tested.

For four weeks, the number of tests conducted in Nigeria reduced, despite the nation’s capacity to test 15,000 samples…