Obaseki’s victory, triumph for democracy ― Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has described the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State at last Saturday’s gubernatorial election as a triumph for democracy.

In a congratulatory message to the governor, Matawalle said the hands of the clock shall continue to tick forward for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He noted that the last election in Edo State was a lesson elsewhere for those who still believe in power-mongering, saying, it was a well-deserved feat.

“I am not surprised at the outcome of this election considering your overwhelming acceptance by our party members in the last primary elections which I personally conducted for the party in Benin,” …