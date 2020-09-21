Parents lament inconvenience as Oyo schools resume

As schools across Oyo State resumed fully on Monday, after about six months of school closure as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, parents of students in both public and private schools have lamented the inconvenience associated with staggered classes especially for parents who are not business owners and do not have flexible work hours.

Parents that Tribune Online spoke with in local governments across Ibadan stated that while they were happy that schools have opened, they were not comfortable with staggered classes especially the noon classes which expose their children to numerous risks.

They were of the opinion that the government should allow everyone to attend school…