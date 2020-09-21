Private schools record-high turnout in Lagos

Some private schools in Lagos State recorded a large turnout of students following the Lagos State Government’s directive on resumption on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Aug. 29, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu directed primary and secondary schools to reopen.

Sanwo-Olu gave the direction during the 17th Update on the management of the coronavirus pandemic in Lagos.

A correspondent of NAN, who visited some schools in the state, reports that water, soaps, hand-sanitisers and infrared thermometer were provided by the schools’ management.

At Honeyland Schools, Ipaja, parents were seen trooping in to drop their children while observing social distancing in registering…