Reminders for organisational leadership | Tribune Online

No one is perfect. We all have our faults. Sometimes our faults and our strengths may even be the same thing, ironically enough. Regardless, as leaders, it’s our responsibility to reflect and ensure our strengths are well leveraged while our faults are well checked, preventing them from becoming “blind spots” and damaging our effectiveness as leaders. While there are countless leadership practices, below are eight reminders based on common mistakes many organizational leaders make without even noticing.

Solve people-based problems with people-based solutions

While policies and procedures provide necessary organizational structure, they do not cure pain points embedded in culture. For…