Southern Kaduna University: Consider Muslims for admission, recruitment ― Clerics

The Council of Ulamas, Southern Kaduna chapter has appealed to the founder of the first private university in Southern Kaduna (NOK University) to consider Muslims in her admission and recruitment processes when the University takes off.

This was as it maintained that the establishment of the University is a unifying factor which will lead to a lasting peaceful co-coexistence amongst its residents.

The Chairman of the Council who doubles as Chief Imam, Kafanchan Central Mosque, Muhammad Kassim stated this when he led a delegation of Ulamas in the area on a courtesy visit to the Founder, Chief Anthony Hassan in Kachia on Monday.

He said the University, which will be the first in the Zone and…