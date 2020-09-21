UK appoints Damilola Ogunbiyi co-chair of UK COP26 energy council

The United Kingdom has appointed Damilola Ogunbiyi of Nigeria as a co-chair of the UN Climate Change Conference’s (COP26) Energy Transition Council as the country kicks off Climate Week 2020.

The UK CoP President, Alok Sharma will chair the council alongside Ogunbiyi, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Sustainable Energy for All.

Alok Sharma made the announcement on Monday while speaking at a special event, alongside political and industry leaders about the next decade of clean energy co-operation.

Prior to her appointment by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, in October 2019, Ogunbiyi held various leadership positions in organizations focused on expanding…