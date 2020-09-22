Akeredolu’s son hires Falana to file suit against Agboola Ajayi

As part of efforts to guard his personal integrity and stop further mudslinging against his person in a bid to discredit his father, Babajide, the son of the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), on Tuesday initiated a legal battle against the state’s Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, over his allegation that he collected the sum of N430million as consultancy service out of the N4.3bn discovered from a secret account by the State Government during a recent financial audit.

Babajide, who has briefed renowned activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, to take up the legal process, stated that the said allegation has caused severe damage to his reputation and…