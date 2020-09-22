Captain Hosa congratulates Obaseki, urges Edo people to support government

Benin multi-billionaire and chief financier of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the last Saturday governorship election, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, popularly known as Captain Hosa, has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his victory at the poll.

In a state personally endorsed by the philanthropist, Captain Hosa said that the people of Edo State had spoken by the outcome of the election and urged them to support the governor as he presides over the affairs of the state for the next four years.

Tracing the history of the political crisis that led to Governor Obaseki leaving the APC to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on which platform he won the election, Okunbo noted…