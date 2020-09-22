Court orders student to cut grass in police station for two days for stealing phones

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Tuesday, ordered a 25-year-old student, Akeem Yakubu, to cut grass in the Gwagwalada Divisional Police station for two days for stealing two cell phones worth N8,700.

The police charged Yakubu with theft.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and told the court that he sold the phones for N5,000 and used the money he realised to buy clothes.

Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shafa, ordered that he should report to the Gwagwalada Divisional Police station by 10 a.m. to cut grass and close at 2 p.m each day.

Shafa also ordered the convict to return to his parents in Okene, Kogi.

