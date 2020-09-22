COVID-19: Developing countries should invest $1.2trn to guarantee basic social protection —ILO

TO guarantee at least basic income security and access to essential health care for all in 2020 alone, developing countries should invest approximately $1.2 trillion – on average 3.8 per cent of their GDP – a new International Labour Organization (ILO) policy brief, said.

Since the onset of the COVID -19 pandemic, the social protection financing gap has increased by approximately 30 per cent. This is according to financing gaps in social protection: global estimate and strategies for developing countries in light of the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

This is the result of the increased need for healthcare services and income security for workers who lost their jobs during the lockdown and…