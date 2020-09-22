Despite restraining order, Adeogun elected Oyo NULGE Chairman

Despite a restraining injunction of the National Industrial Court, Lagos judicial division, Mr Ayo Adeogun has been elected Chairman of the Oyo state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

Justice N.C.S. Ogbuanya had last Friday given the order because of the unlawful and unexplained exclusion of one of the presidential candidates, Hakeem Oyewo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction filed contemporaneously.

The order of injunction restrained the entire state members of the caretaker committee of the Oyo state chapter of NULGE and the national headquarters of the association from conducting elections into…