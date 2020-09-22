FG’s proposed anti-graft agency | Editorial |Tribune Online

IN what amounts to tacit, yet unequivocal, official admission of allegations regarding the re-looting of assets recovered from corrupt persons by the anti-graft agencies, the Federal Government has unveiled a plan to establish a new agency to manage recovered loot. The plan seems to be a fallout of the revelations emanating from the retired Justice Salami-led presidential panel of inquiry probing allegations of theft of recovered assets preferred against Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Whatever is the source of this rather thoughtless policy prescription, we urge the Federal Government to shelve it forthwith. It is…