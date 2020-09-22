IBEDC apologises to customers over poor electricity supply, promises improved service

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Plc (IBEDC) has apologized to its customers at Mowe, Ibafo and Magboro over the poor supply of electricity in the area.

The DisCo made the appeal through its Chief Operating Officer (COO), John Ayodele, who said that the dismal power situation being experienced in those communities is a shared challenge between IBEDC and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

He explained that the three communities get their supply from Oke-Aro 132KV/33KV Transmission station, and allocation by TCN for that area is 13MW, whereas the communities require about 40MW.

Ayodele said because the TCN cannot allocate the energy required to serve all the customers…