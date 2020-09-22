IBEDC promises Mowe, Ibafo, Magboro improved electricity supply

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Plc (IBEDC) has said that it is working to ensure that there is an improved electricity supply to customers in Mowe, Ibafo, Magboro in Ogun State.

The management of IBEDC in a statement apologised to its customers at Mowe, Ibafo and Magboro over the poor supply of electricity in the area, while promising to ensure that the electricity supply to these communities is improved.

The Chief Operating Officer, John Ayodele said that the dismal power situation being experienced in those communities is a shared challenge between IBEDC and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). He explained that the three communities get their supply from Oke-Aro 132KV/33KV…