Man impregnates girlfriend, after delivery of twins, allegedly sells them for N150,000

A man has been arrested by operatives of the Anambra State Police Command after he decided to sell a set of female twins his girlfriend was delivered of through Caesarean Section to another woman for N150,000.

The man, Chijioke Chukwulota, aged 31 years, who is said to hail from Imo State but resides at Uruagu village, Nnewi, Anambra State, was arrested by operatives attached to the Command Special Anti-Cult Unit (SPACS) alongside the lady who allegedly bought the twins, Tina Ibeato.

According to a statement by the state police command through its spokesman, Haruna Muhammed, a Superintendent of Police, the duo were arrested around 6.10 p.m. on Monday following intelligence gathering about…