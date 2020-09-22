NCDC confirms 195 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 57,437

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 195 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57,437.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 21st of September 2020, 195 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 57437 cases have been confirmed, 48674 cases have been discharged and 1100 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 195 new cases are reported from 11 states- Enugu (51), Gombe (40), Lagos (39), Plateau (23), FCT (15), Rivers (12), Kaduna (8), Ondo (3), Bauchi (2), Edo (1), Ogun (1).”

See the breakdown of cases…