NLC holds NEC meeting today, commences mobilisation

THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will hold the meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC) today, as the congress is set to lead a nationwide protest and industrial strike against the increase in the prices of electricity and fuel pump price.

The congress had since last week Wednesday given a two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government, after which it would commence industrial strike and protest on Monday, 28 September (next week) if the government refused to reverse the price of fuel and electricity tariff.

The NLC took the decision after the meeting of its Central Working Committee (CWC), “after a careful consideration of the foregoing socio-economic realities especially in light…