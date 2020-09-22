Ogun pensioners demand payment of over six years N68bn unpaid gratuities

Pensioners who retired from the services of the Ogun State Government, on Tuesday, demanded the immediate payment of N68bn unpaid gratuities accumulated over the last six years.

The retirees also called for the reversal of the controversial 2020 Pension Reform Bill during a peaceful protest, held on Tuesday, at the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) headquarters, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Speaking during a news conference, the State Chairman of the NUP, Chief Waheed Oloyede, explained that the new Pension Reform Bill was not in favour of those who retired from service from 2014 till date, and Local Government retirees from 2011.

The pensioners described as unfortunate, the…