PTF urges religious leaders to ask congregation to wear facemask

Mr Boss Mustapha, the Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, has advised religious leaders to, without fear or favour, continue to prevail on their congregations to wear a facemask.

Mustapha gave the advice while responding to questions during the PTF media briefing on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.

The Chairman, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, expressed displeasure over the way some people have started moving about without facemask.

He said that religious leaders and traditional rulers have a lot to do to curb the further spread of the pandemic.

“The best we can do for our people and our country is to adhere to these non-pharmaceutical…