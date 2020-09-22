Supreme Court asked to reject Shell Oil Company’s application to review N17bn judgment

The Supreme Court was on Tuesday urged to reject a request by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited to review and set aside a N17 billion judgment entered against it last year.

The apex court had, on January 11, 2019, upheld the judgment of the Court of Appeal which had awarded N17 billion damages against the oil company for oil spillage in Ejama-Ebubu in Tai Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The request was contained in a preliminary objection filed by Chief Isaac Agbara and nine others to the application by Shell asking the apex court to set aside its earlier judgment in the matter.

The respondents, through their lead counsel, Chief Lucius Nwosu (SAN),…