ACGSF new capital base expands agric finance opportunities

For years now, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has emphasized its desire to make the country a net exporter of agricultural products and ensure food security. It continues to underscore this determination by providing an easy source of funding for the agricultural value chain. SANYA ADEJOKUN looks at the latest of such efforts which increased the capital base of Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACCGS) to N50 billion.

FOLLOWING President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) Amendment Act on June 24, 2020, Central Bank of Nigeria immediately announced an increment of its share capital of the 42-year old scheme from N3 billion to N50…