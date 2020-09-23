Akeredolu’s Commissioner resigns, joins ZLP Tribune Online

About three weeks to the governorship election in Ondo State, a Commissioner with the Ondo State Oil Producing Commission (OSOPADEC), Chief Bisi Ilawole, on Wednesday, resigned his appointment with the state government.

Ilawole from Ilaje Local Government Area of the state subsequently dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the state.

In his letter addressed to the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, the former commissioner appreciated the governor for giving him the privileged to serve the state in the capacity of a Commissioner in the intervention agency.

The letter read: “I, Chief Ilawole Adeleke Adebisi, hereby tender my…