Alao-Akala not Oyo APC leader but advisory council chair ― Fayemi

Amid crisis over the current role of former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala in the Oyo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), member of the National Reconciliation Committee of the APC, Governor Kayode Fayemi has said that Alao-Akala is Chairman of the Oyo APC’s advisory council and not the leader of the party.

It had been all fuzzy since after Sunday’s peace meeting held at Fayemi’s residence in Ibadan, over whether Alao Akala emerged Chairman of the party’s advisory council, elders’ council or leader of the party in the state.

In attempting to give clarity to varied reports on Sunday’s meeting, Fayemi, through his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said at no…