Be graceful, magnanimous in victory, Okowa charges Obaseki

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has charged his counterpart in Edo, Governor Godwin Obaseki to be magnanimous and graceful in victory.

Okowa gave the charge when the newly re-elected Governor Obaseki, led a team on a thank-you visit to Okowa in Asaba.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the media unit of the Delta Government House, Okowa congratulated Obaseki for the victory recorded in the election.

Okowa expressed appreciation to God for the victory, saying that he was inspired to support Obaseki because of his humility and the fact that he was being oppressed.

“I want to congratulate you once again and I feel very excited that you won the election.

“I believe God did this in…