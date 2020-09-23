Britain rolls out new measures to combat second wave of COVID-19 pandemic

In view of the fast-spreading second wave of the deadly COVID-19 virus British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced new restrictions meant to last over the next six months.

While disclosing the new measures to lawmakers, the prime minsiter said, “We’ve reached a perilous turning point.”

“No one underestimates the challenges the new measures will pose to many individuals and businesses, but we must take further action to control the resurgence in cases of the virus and protect the National Health Service (NHS).”

Currently, the UK has the highest official COVID-19 death toll in Europe with 41,825 confirmed dead and over 403,551, cases recorded, and according to Johnson,…