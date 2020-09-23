Ekiti shortlists 325 applicants, begins training Sept 27

The board of Ekiti State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps has said that 325 successful candidates have been shortlisted out of the 2,593 applicants who attended a screening for the security outfit.

The successful Ekiti Amotekun applicants have also been invited for training on Sunday, 27th September and last till 19th October 2020.

The Amotekun Commander, Brig-Gen. Joe Komolafe (rtd), who announced this in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Wednesday said those who scaled through the screening hurdles are to report for training at the Ekiti State University, Ifaki-Ekiti campus on September 27.

He explained that majority of the applicants were screened out for non-provision of…