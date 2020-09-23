Flood: Little girl, four others die in Miga building collapse

A baby girl aged between three to four years and four others lost their lives in buildings which collapsed during a flood in Miga Local Government Area, Jigawa State.

This was disclosed by the Miga local government council chairman, Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar Agufa while speaking to newsmen in Miga town the headquarters of Miga Local Government Area.

He said, “This evening, a building collapsed and trapped a little girl who was sleeping along with her grandmother. As a result, the little girl lost her life and the grandmother sustained a fracture in her leg.”

Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar Agufa explained that…