Governors move to avert nationwide strike by labour

Following the threat by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to resort to a nationwide strike to force the Federal Government to rescind its decision to hike pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS) and electricity prices in the country, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has concluded plans to hold an emergency meeting of all the governors with the view to avert the nationwide strike declared by the organised labour.

According to a statement issued by NGF’s Head of Media and Public Affairs, Mr Abdulrazaque Bekko-Barkindo, the emergency meeting was aimed at seeking “ways of settling the rift and finding a mutually agreed soft landing on amicable grounds.

“All governors are expected to…