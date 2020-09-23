Lagos govt rolls out low-key 60th Independence Day programmes

Lagos State government, on Wednesday, rolled out programmes for the country’s 60th Independent anniversary celebration, saying the occasion would be low-key in the face of COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the whole world and the country inclusive.

The State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, said this during a press conference which took place in Ikeja.

According to the commissioner, who said the occasion called for a sober reflection, there would be Jumat Service, on Friday, September 25, at the Lagos State Community Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja, to be followed by Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service, on Sunday, September 27, at Chapel of Christ The…