Man impersonates Police AIG’s aide, defrauds eleven persons of N10m, others in Anambra

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly posing as an aide to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG in charge of Zone 13 Ukpo, Anambra State, Mr Danmalam Mohammed.

The suspected, Ichie Sir. Izuchukwu Nwabueze was caught while defrauding members of the public of their hard-earned money running to millions of naira under the false pretence of raising funds for the furnishing of the residential quarters of the AIG.

The arrest was contained in a press statement made available to journalists in Awka, on Wednesday, by the Zone Public Relations Officer, DSP Nwode Nkeiruka.

The statement reads in part: “In an effort to nip fraudulent tendencies in the bud, operatives attached…