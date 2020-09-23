Nigeria confirms 176 new COVID-19 cases, total now 57,613

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 176 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57,613.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 22nd of September 2020, 176 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 57613 cases have been confirmed, 48836 cases have been discharged and 1100 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 176 new cases are reported from 14 states in Nigeria; Lagos (73), Plateau (50), FCT (17), Rivers (8), Ondo (6), Niger (5), Ogun (5), Edo (3), Kaduna (3), Oyo (2), Bauchi (1), Bayelsa (1), Delta (1), Nasarawa…