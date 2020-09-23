Oyo SPSP and International Day of Peace celebration

Annually, September 21 is used to commemorate the International day for peace worldwide and this year, the Oyo State Chapter of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP) joined the rest of the world to celebrate 2020 International Day of Peace with the theme: ‘Shaping Peace Together.’ This speaks volume to the core mandate of our noble society.

The antecedents of the theme is said to be premised on various odd development and health crisis the world has witnessed since late 2019 and 2020. This is also complemented by the realisation of the need for the actual reality of “not leaving anyone behind,” a driving philosophy behind the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)…