US salutes Edo people on success of governorship election

The United States on Wednesday described last weekend’s Edo State governorship election as credible just as it congratulated the people of the state for making the election peaceful.

This is contained in a statement issued by the US Mission in Nigeria and posted on its social media handles.

The statement reads:

“Congratulations to the people of Edo State on a credible and peaceful governorship election.

We thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian security services on the positive role they played in the election and commend their work in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

We recognise the critical role that Governor Godwin Obaseki and Pastor Osagie…