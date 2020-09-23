Water Resources Bill to benefit South more ― FG Tribune Online

Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, on Tuesday, said the contentious National Water Resources Bill 2020 will benefit Southern Nigeria more than the North because the largest proportion of fresh water supply in Nigeria emanate from the North.

Also, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the most strident opposition to the bill were being made by individuals not conversant with its details.

Mohammed said there was nothing new about the Bill since it is an amalgamation of Water Resources Laws that have been in existence for a long time.

They include Water Resources Act, Cap W2 LFN 2004, River Basin Development Authority Act, Cap R9 LFN 2004, Nigeria…