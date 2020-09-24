Ex-NAPIMS boss backs FG on fuel subsidy removal

Former Group General Manager of National Petroleum Investment Management Services ( NAPIMS), Mr Dafe Sejebor, has lauded the Federal Government and Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), for the removal of subsidy on fuel.

The former NAPIMS boss, who described the move as the best interest of the country, also called on the labour unions to reconsider their planned protest.

Sejebor further urged Nigerians to show more understanding and thoroughly review the reason behind the Federal Government’s decision to stop the subsidization on the petroleum product before taking to the streets.

It will be recalled that the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPRA) had earlier…