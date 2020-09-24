FCT Minister promises to support Awolowo

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Musa Bello has assured the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr Segun Awolowo of his support towards the realization of zero oil campaign, all export promotion businesses and the hosting of the forthcoming technical meeting of the national committee.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, Bello commended the in-depth knowledge of the NEPC boss on issues of export and urged him to use the FCT as an implementation centre for all the committees.

According to the NEPC Media Consultant, Jonathan Eze, Awolowo briefed the FCT Minister that the committee on export promotion was established by the…