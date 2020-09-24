FG kicks off year-long 60th anniversary with public lecture, jumat service

Federal Government will this Friday kick off the 60th independence anniversary with a public lecture and Jumat service at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Nigeria got her independence on October 1, 1960, from Britain, which amalgamated the Northern and Southern protectorates in 1914.

According to Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji La Mohammed who spoke on the event at a briefing in Abuja on Thursday, COVID-19 global pandemic, which has forced some safety protocols on nations around the world compels the celebration to be low-key.

“Therefore, the pomp and pageantry that should have marked the celebration will be largely missing.”

He noted that although the celebration will last for a…