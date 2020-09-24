Ganduje lauds FG on level of preparation

KANO State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, says the progress recorded and measures taken by the Muhammadu Buhari administration in reopening of schools should be commended.

According to a statement by Hassan Musa Fagge, the chief press secretary to the deputy governor, Governor Ganduje made the assertion on Saturday evening while receiving the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who paid a visit to him in his office.

The governor was represented at the event by his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

He said his administration is committed to prioritizing the education sector given its importance, an/d that as part of compliance with the COVID-19 protocols for ensuring…