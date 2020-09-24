Gombe approves Oct 4 for reopening of schools

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the reopening of all public and private schools in the state, which were closed some months ago due to COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Education, by this approval, boarding schools are to resume on the 4th of October, while day schools, including primary, Islamiyya and Tsangaya Schools are to begin classes on the 5th of October 2020.

While Addressing newsmen on the development Friday evening, the Gombe State Commissioner of Education, Dr Habu Dahiru directed all school administrators to adopt the COVID-19 safety protocols such as the use of face mask, social distancing, use of an infrared thermometer to monitor…